FREE PODCAST 8/29 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Hausman talking Punk-Perry backstage fallout, Fastlane preview, state of All Out, L.A. Knight-Miz, MJF-Cole extended, Bray, Rodman (107 min.)

August 29, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Nick Hausman of the Haus of Wrestling. They discuss these topics:

  • C.M. Punk-Jack Perry backstage incident and ramifications
  • Preview of WWE Fastlane
  • State of AEW All Out with a thin line-up and maybe no Punk in Chicago
  • Bray Wyatt’s legacy
  • John Cena’s returning, but what will he do?
  • MJF vs. Adam Cole and where it goes from here
  • Effy seeking Dennis Rodman

