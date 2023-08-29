FREE PODCAST 8/29 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Hausman talking Punk-Perry backstage fallout, Fastlane preview, state of All Out, L.A. Knight-Miz, MJF-Cole extended, Bray, Rodman (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Nick Hausman of the Haus of Wrestling. They discuss these topics:

C.M. Punk-Jack Perry backstage incident and ramifications

Preview of WWE Fastlane

State of AEW All Out with a thin line-up and maybe no Punk in Chicago

Bray Wyatt’s legacy

John Cena’s returning, but what will he do?

MJF vs. Adam Cole and where it goes from here

Effy seeking Dennis Rodman

