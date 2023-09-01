AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/1): Battle Royal to determine ROH Tag Team Title challengers at All Out, Vikingo & Wayne vs. Sabian & Gringo Loco, Nightingale & Blue vs. Valkyrie & Jay

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

RECORDED AT THE NOW ARENA IN CHICAGO, IL

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired and Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone.

(1) BATTLE ROYAL TO EARN AN ROH TAG TEAM TITLE SHOT AT AEW ALL OUT

The battle royal participants included Dark Order, Aussie Open, Best Friends, Action Andretti and Darius Martin, Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon, The Righteous, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, The Butcher and The Blade, and The Outrunners.

The show kicked off with all teams in the ring as the bell sounded. Butcher double clotheslined The Outrunners from behind, who were both quickly eliminated. Aussie Open refused to get into the match in the early going. Chuck Taylor threw Nemeth to the outside for the elimination. Avalon was eliminated soon after as Aussie Open attacked a few teams on the outside. Aussie Open finally got into the ring and quickly eliminated Bishop Kaun. Liona followed up his partner’s elimination by throwing out Blade. Liona was quickly out next by Fletcher. [c]

The Righteous double teamed Butcher and eliminated him. Matt Hardy took it to The Righteous as Jeff helped him out and eliminated Vincent. Vincent helped Dutch from the outside and eliminated Matt. Jeff was thrown out next, then Dutch. Action Andretti took it to Aussie Open by himself but was quickly thrown out. Aussie Open, Best Friends, Dante Martin, and Dark Order were the final remaining.

Reynolds and Martin were eliminated as Aussie Open threw out Chuck Taylor. Trent and Silver faced off with Aussie Open. Silver bowed out as Aussie Open singled out Trent. Silver found his opening and hit a thrust kick on Trent to help out Aussie Open. Trent blocked a move and ducked in time for Fletcher to get eliminated over the top rope. Davis threw Silver over the top but he held on as Reynolds gave him an assist from the outside.

Trent hit Davis with a suplex, but Davis picked him up and the two tried eliminating one another. Trent threw out Davis as Silver ran back in and eliminated Trent for the win.

WINNERS: The Dark Order in 12:00

(Moynahan’s Take: AEW typically books solid battle royals but this didn’t fit the bill for me, mainly due to the lack of star power in this one. Good for Silver and Reynolds for getting on the PPV but that’s not a match I’m looking forward to seeing in any way.)

– Aussie Open went to the announce table and attacked Jericho as Sammy Guevara came to his aid. The two teams fought until Aussie Open ran off.

– A video package aired hyping the return of Mike Santana. He spoke about his father passing as well his debut in AEW. He then talked about last year’s Blood and Guts match he was injured in. He asked the fans to take a walk on this journey of his because he has a story to tell.

(2) EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO & NICK WAYNE vs. KIP SABIAN (w/Penelope Ford) & GRINGO LOCO

Vikingo and Gringo started things off. The two traded moves and reversals in the early going which ended in a stalemate. Vikingo tagged Wayne who helped him double team Gringo with a double dropkick. Sabian tagged in as Wayne took him down with a headscissors. Gringo tagged back in as Penelope got onto the apron to distract Wayne. Sabina took Wayne down on the outside with a springboard moonsault. [c]

Sabian went for a cover for two as Wayne had the ring cut off from him. Gringo tagged in and hit a springboard moonsault off the top but Wayne got his knees up. Vikingo tagged in and took out both opponents. Vikingo hit Sabian with a corkscrew kick to the face, then hit Gringo in the back with a kick before coming off the top with a springboard dropkick across the ring. Vikingo covered but Sabian broke up the pin. Sabian and Wayne spilled to the outside as Vikingo perched Gringo on the top rope. Vikingo climbed up and hit a top rope poisonrana. Sabian ran in to cut off Vikingo’s momentum. Wayne followed and hit Sabian with a cutter.

Wayne took out Sabian on the outside as Vikingo hit a 630 senton on Gringo for the win.

WINNERS: El Hijo del Vikingo & Nick Wayne in 8:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Umm wow, please go watch this one. Vikingo is insane in all of the best ways.)

– A new segment of QTV aired. It included highlights of QT Marshall defending his recently won AAA title. Johnny TV appeared and said he was now in charge and was making some changes.

(3) HANGMAN PAGE vs. BRYAN KEITH

A short promo from Keith aired before the match. Keith looked serious as he stepped right in the face of Page. The two locked up as Keith hit Page with a chest chop. Page nailed Keith with a boot to the face then hit a running charge in the corner. Page hit a few chest chops of his own before whipping Keith into the opposite corner. Page hit a huge lariat on Keith to take him down.

Keith fired a few shots at Page, then hit an exploder. Keith fired away with a clothesline but Page caught him in a fall away slam. Keith nailed Page with an enziguri but Page fired right back with the Buckshot for the win.

WINNER: Hangman Page in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Not really YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK, but kind of close. Keith had a few offensive moves and stuck with Page for a bit before the inevitable end came.)

– Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Daniel Garcia were backstage with Renee to talk about their upcoming Trios Title match on tomorrow’s Collision. Parker talked about all of the wasted time they spent following Jericho. They said it was time for them to get back to doing what they do best. [c]

– Renee sat down with Roderick Strong to talk about him and Adam Cole. Strong ssid the issues were between the two of them and that he’d tell his own story on his own time in his own way. Strong stood up to leave with The Kingdom and told Renee to ask Cole questions if she’s so concerned.

– Excalibur ran down tomorrow’s Collision and Sunday’s All Out.

– Mark Henry was backstage within a video package hyping tonight’s main event. Henry said it was “time for the main event.”

(4) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & SKYE BLUE vs. ANNA JAY & TAYA VALKYRIE

Willow faced off with Jay to kick things off. Willow chopped Jay across the chest, which rattled her enough to immediately tag out to Taya. Willow rolled up Tay for a pin attempt. Taya hit an elbow strike on Willow who fired right back before tagging in Blue. Blue hit an elbow strike on Taya then went for a pin for two. Willow tagged back in. Jay kicked her from behind to allow Taya to hit a backstabber. [c]

Tay and Willow battled in the center of the ring. Willow took Taya down with an enziguri before making the hot tag to Blue. Jay tagged in as well and Blue took it right to her. Blue hit a running knee strike, then a kick across Jay’s face. Blue missed a charge in the corner but quickly went to the top with a diving crossbody for two. Blue hit another knee strike then covered Jay but Taya broke it up. Willow hit the ring and hit a spinebuster on Taya. Taya hit Willow with a spear but was met with a pounce by Willow in return.

Willow put Taya on her shoulders as Blue went to the top. Jay pushed Blue off the top then kicked Willow across the face as Taya held her in position. Jay went for another kick but hit Taya by accident which allowed Blue to hit her own thrust kick, then Code Blue for the win.

WINNERS: Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue in 8:30

– After the match, Taya attacked Blue until Willow came to her aid.

(Moynahan’s Take: A nice main event tag match that really picked up after the commercial break. Good hometown reaction for Skye Blue)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The in-ring action was solid tonight, but now two weeks in a row these “go-home” episodes of Rampage feel very disconnected to most anything related to the PPV just two nights away, and that includes the fact that we saw the Dark Order win the battle royal for the ROH Tag Title opportunity. Go out of your way to watch the Vikingo/Wayne tag match. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

