WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS (9/1): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on John Cena’s return, Jimmy Uso returns, Mysterio/Escobar vs. Theory/Waller, Knight and Miz face to face

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

HERSHEY, PA AT GIANT CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video recap of the Bloodline segment on Smackdown three weeks ago. The video focused on the interaction between Jimmy and Jey Uso after Jimmy’s attack on Jey at Summerslam. The video then shifted to Jey’s attack on Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, before he took out Jimmy with a superkick. The video ended with Jey leaving through the crowd after he quit the WWE.

-The camera panned the crowd as Kevin Patrick introduced the show.

-John Cena’s music played and he made his entrance to a huge ovation from the crowd. Cena talked to the camera man on the stage then said “let’s go to work” before he ran to the ring. Cena welcomed the crowd to Smackdown. He said the crowd has given him twenty years of moments and it never gets old. He said it gets better every time. Cena said regardless of what he’s scheduled to do, he’s going to say thank you every time he’s in the ring. Cena said the crowd gave him the chance to come home to his WWE family and it feels good. He said he’s gotten the chance to come back, not for one night, but for months. Cena then mentioned that he’s going to have his first match ever in India. Cena then announced that he would be the host of Payback tomorrow night. Cena then said that he will do his best to give back to the fans, and that will start right now. He said that tonight is an epic Smackdown. He said that tonight, the crowd will get answers to the questions they’ve had for weeks.

-Jimmy Uso’s new music played and he appeared on the stage. Jimmy made his way down to the ring and entered. Jimmy stood opposite Cena as the crowd booed. Jimmy paced and stared Cena down. Cena said it’s a feisty bunch tonight as the crowd chanted for Jey Uso. Jimmy asked Cena what he was doing on Smackdown. Jimmy said the crowd came to see him. Jimmy called himself a top star. He said that the crowd came to hear why Jimmy did what he did. Jimmy said he would save his brother ten times over if he has to. He said he doesn’t care if everyone disagrees with him, he did it because he loves his brother. Jimmy said he didn’t want Jey to be corrupted like Roman Reigns, and he didn’t want Jey to be corrupted like John Cena. Jimmy said that Cena is WWE. Cena said he has an identifiable fashion sense. Jimmy said Cena is a GOAT, but he’s in the ring with one of the best. Jimmy said that Cena and Reigns are exactly alike. He said Cena takes and takes. Jimmy said the difference between Reigns and Cena is that Cena takes with a smile. The crowd chanted for Cena.

-Cena said he needed to stop Jimmy for a second. He said Jimmy has had a crazy run and he has a lot on his mind. Cena said he’s wanted to say something to Jimmy for three years. Cena stepped up to Jimmy and told him “the wrong Uso quit”. Cena told Jimmy to take that and dropped the mic. Jimmy went for a superkick and Cena caught Jimmy’s foot. Cena picked up Jimmy and delivered an Attitude Adjustment. Jimmy rolled to the outside of the ring. Cena removed his shirt and left up the ramp. Cena posed at the top of the ramp. Michael Cole said that didn’t go as Jimmy thought it would.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Cena was his usual self and the crowd was happy to see him. It’s interesting that everyone is happy to see Cena now. The truth is, most people didn’t like the guy because he was all over the show every week and wouldn’t go away. Now, he shows up every once in a great while and doesn’t monopolize everything, so everyone is mostly cool with it. The time factor helps as well. He was good in his role here. I liked the new music for Jimmy. I hope Jey gets the same treatment when he returns, though he may retain the Uso music. I still wish we would get more from Jimmy in the way of explanation. He’s clearly leaning more heel in the process of “standing up for his brother” which seems confusing for no reason. I wonder if Cena is going to get involved in this story somehow. Cena against Jimmy at some point down the road would make sense. I would prefer Jey want to beat Cena for respect or something, but Jimmy would certainly be elevated by a program with Cena. If Reigns and Jimmy were aligned it would make sense for a Cena and Jey against Reigns and Jimmy match also. Just something to consider.)

-Kayla Braxton was in the back. She welcomed Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. She asked them about Cena. Waller and Theory thought, then laughed. Theory mentioned that he beat Cena at Wrestlemania. Waller said all anyone can talk about is the Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes. Theory told Kayla if she’s done fantasizing about Cena, she’s going to watch “the greatest tag team of all time” Theory and Waller beat Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance with Zelina Vega. They paused at the top of the ramp. Rey Mysterio made his entrance to join them.

-They showed a graphic for Escobar and Mysterio against Theory and Waller. Patrick mentioned that Mysterio will defend the United States title against Theory tomorrow at Payback. Patrick then hyped the upcoming match for after the break. [c]

-Jimmy walked in the back. A production assistant almost hit him with a crate. Jimmy yelled at him and asked if the worker knew who he was.

-Grayson Waller made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Cody Rhodes on the Grayson Waller Effect tomorrow at Payback.

-Austin Theory made his entrance. Corey Graves said Theory looks confident ahead of his match with Mysterio tomorrow.

(1) REY MYSTERIO & SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Zelina Vega) vs. GRAYSON WALLER & AUSTIN THEORY

Escobar took Waller down quickly and got a quick two count. Mysterio tagged in. Waller landed a punch. Mysterio landed a kick and sent Waller to the floor. Theory attacked Mysterio from behind but Mysterio knocked Theory to the floor. Mysterio ran the ropes and jumped over with some help from Escobar to take out Waller and Theory at ringside. Escobar and Mysterio celebrated in the ring. [c]

Waller hit Mysterio with a suplex. The crowd cheered Mysterio on. Theory tagged in and Waller whipped Theory into Mysterio in the corner. Waller splashed Mysterio and tagged back in before he tagged Theory. Theory whipped Waller into Escobar. Waller slid to the outside and pulled Escobar off the apron. Theory beat down Mysterio in the corner. Waller tagged back in and kicked at Mysterio. Waller locked Mysterio in a neck vice and hit him with a series of knees. Theory tagged back in and held Mysterio for Waller. Waller charged and went for a punch but Mysterio moved and Waller knocked Theory off the apron. Waller checked on Theory on the outside. Mysterio tried to reach Escobar but Waller ran into the ring and knocked Escobar off the apron. Mysterio reversed Waller and hit a DDT. Mysterio tagged in Escobar. Escobar took Waller down with shoulder blocks. Waller lifted Escobar to the apron. Escobar landed a kick then climbed to the top rope. Escobar came off with a crossbody and made the cover for a two count. Escobar stayed on the attack and charged Waller in the corner. Escobar landed double knees followed by a hurricanrana. Escobar made the cover for a two count. Theory tried to attack Escobar but Mysterio took him down. Mysterio dumped Theory to the outside as Escobar dumped Waller. Mysterio and Escobar motioned for dives. Theory hit the ring and chop blocked Escobar. Mysterio hit a hurricanrana on Theory that sent them both to the outside. Waller rolled through the ropes and hit the Rolling Stunner on Escobar for the win.

WINNER: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller in 8:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Not a lot to that one. I thought it would go longer. It was fine while it lasted, but basically half the match was during the commercial break. Theory and Waller are an interesting pairing and I’ve mentioned that I wanted to see them together. This isn’t the exact dynamic I was looking for, but it works in a weird way. They looked comfortable together as well. Anyway, this was a good way to set up the match for tomorrow and add some last minute heat to it. Theory’s feud is still more with Escobar than Mysterio, but here we are. I actually think their match will be solid tomorrow if they get more time than they did on Smackdown a couple of weeks ago.)

-Theory and Waller celebrated.

-Michin was in the back talking to Adam Pearce. Jimmy Uso appeared and interrupted. Michin tried to cut him off and Jimmy asked who she was. Jimmy said that Pearce wanted to see him. Pearce told Jimmy he’s a problem and he’s been rude to everyone, including the crew. Pearce asked Jimmy what was wrong with him and told him he couldn’t act that way. Jimmy asked if that was it and walked off.

(McDonald’s Analysis: What the hell was that? Why would Jimmy’s character put up with that from Adam Pearce of all people? And why is Pearce singling out Jimmy in this whole thing? Does he watch the show? People do stuff like that all the time and Pearce doesn’t do anything. Just a stupid segment that made Jimmy look like a wimp who covers to his manager.)

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance. Patrick called Lashley “dapper and deadly”. Patrick said we would hear from Lashley after the break. [c]

-Michin was in the back complaining to the Good Brothers about what happened with Jimmy. A.J. Styles appeared and asked what happened. Michin quickly explained. Styles said he would handle it and walked off.

-Lashley was in the center of the ring. The crowd cheered for him. Lashley said the crowd knows how to make someone feel good. Lashley said everywhere he goes, everyone is asking him the same question. He said everyone wants to know what’s going on with him and the Street Profits. Lashley said it’s because real recognizes real and great recognizes great. He said that’s why he recognizes the Street Profits.

-The Street Profits made their entrance. Graves said he loves everything about this union. Cole agreed with him. The Street Profits were wearing suits as they made their way to the ring. Cole called them the Suit Profits. The Profits slapped hands with fans on their way to the ring. They entered the ring with Lashley and shook his hand.

-Lashley smiled and said everyone knows the Profits. Lashley called them charismatic and athletic. Lashley said now they’re more aggressive then they’ve ever been. Montez Ford said tonight isn’t about them. It’s about Lashley. Angelo Dawkins said Lashley has helped them see the bigger picture. Dawkins said they stepped from what was to what is. Ford repeated it over and over again in a goofy voice. Ford told Lashley it isn’t personal, it’s just profits. Ford said they can go on and on about how great Lashley is, but they only have two words. The Profits thanked Lashley. Lashley said they can thank him with continued success. Lashley said they’re putting everyone on notice and they’re coming for power, control, and championship gold. Lashley said they’re coming for it all. Lashley dropped the mic and they exited the ring.

-Kevin Owens’ music played and he appeared on the stage with the Undisputed Tag Team titles. Sami Zayn made his entrance behind Owens. They walked up to the Profits and stared them down. The Profits parted and Owens and Zayn made their way to the ring.

-They showed a graphic for Owens and Zayn against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Patrick hyped the match for after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: That’s not what I wanted out of this. The Profits are exactly the same and have the same goofy mannerisms they did before. Nothing has changed besides their attire and the fact that they’re friends with Lashley. Why wouldn’t a serious wrestler like Lashley demand some seriousness from them? They keep bringing up this new aggressiveness, but they’re still goof balls who like to party with their red solo cups? It doesn’t make any sense and the absence of real change is going to hold this act back. I’m fine with it if it’s gradual, but I want to see Lashley demand they take their jobs seriously. The sooner the better. If the Profits are the same act, this is over before it starts and it won’t lead anywhere better than where the Profits have been stuck for years now.)

(2) KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN vs. JOAQUIN WILDE & CRUZ DEL TORO

Zayn started with Wilde. Wilde went to the arm then got a headlock. Wilde shot Zayn off the ropes but Zayn took Wilde down with a shoulder. Zayn made the cover for a quick one count. Zayn sent Wilde to the apron. Wilde landed a shoulder to the gut of Zayn. Wilde slung himself in over Zayn then took Zayn down and got a two count. Zayn reversed Wilde and slammed him. Zayn tagged in Owens who went to the top rope and hit a Swanton Bomb. Owens made the cover for a two count. Owens shot Wilde off the ropes and Wilde landed a dropkick. Del Toro tagged in and splashed Owens in the corner. Del Toro landed a couple of chops. Owens sent him to the apron. Del Toro landed kicks on Owens and Zayn and went for a dropkick on Owens. Owens caught Del Toro and landed a powerbomb. Zayn tagged in and hit a Helluva Kick. He tagged Owens and tossed Del Toro into a Stunner. Owens made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens in 3:00

-They showed a graphic for Owens and Zayn against the Judgment Day tomorrow at Payback in a Street Fight. Zayn grabbed a mic. He said that tomorrow won’t be fun and it won’t be pretty. Zayn told Judgement Day to bring everything they have because tomorrow will be the fight of their lives.

-Jimmy was in the back. Styles walked up to Jimmy. Styles said no one wants Jimmy here. Styles told Jimmy not to disrespect Michin. Jimmy reiterated that he didn’t know who that was. Styles said he did. Jimmy asked Styles what he was going to do about it. Styles and Jimmy then shoved each other back and forth. Solo Sikoa appeared and knocked Jimmy and Styles down. Sikoa said that Jimmy isn’t out of the Bloodline until they say he’s out of the Bloodline. Jimmy said that Sikoa, Reigns, and Paul Heyman can’t tell him anything. Jimmy walked away and pushed through a side door to the outside. Sikoa looked off stoically. [c]

