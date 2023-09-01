AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/30): Total viewership steady, key demo rating compared to Fox News, 7-day viewership updates

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday drew a similar audience as the prior two weeks. It averaged 871,000 viewers, in line with the 870,000 and 874,000 the prior two weeks. The prior ten weeks averaged 873,000 viewers, with a range the last ten weeks between 809,000 and 953,000.

One year ago this week, the Aug. 31, 2022 Dynamite drew 1.020 million.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating, down from 0.32 the prior two weeks, but above the 0.29 the week before that. The prior ten-week averaged was 0.30.

One year ago this week, the Aug. 31, 2022 Dynamite drew a 0.35 demo rating.

AEW didn’t advertised much for Dynamite due to a variety of factors in and out of their control. Kenny Omega was sick and Saraya had travel issues, according to Tony Khan on the media Q&A. They also were scrambling to come up with a line-up for All Out just days after All In because they scheduled PPVs seven days apart.

Dynamite ranked no. 1 on cable for the night in the 18-49 demographic. “Hannity” on Fox News was no. 2 with a 0.15 demo rating, half of Dynamite’s, but with nearly triple the viewership (over 2.4 million).

PWTorch also has the latest 7-day viewership totals for Dynamite:

Aug. 2: 1.051 million (up from 894,000)

Aug. 9: 957,000 (up from 935,0900)

Aug. 16: 1.010 million (up from 874,000)

