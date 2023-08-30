AEW Collision Ratings Report (8/26): Viewership up, demo rating down, new 7-day delayed viewership totals an average growth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Collision last Saturday (8/26) drew a larger audience than the prior two weeks but a lower key demo rating. The pre-taped edition with a main event “All-Star Eight-Man Tag Team match” (C.M. Punk & Sting & Darby Allin & Hook vs. Jay White & Luchasaurus & Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage) drew an average of 552,000 viewers. That was up from 482,000 the prior week. The average viewership for the series up until that point was 575,000 in the prior ten weeks.

In the core 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16, down from 0.17 the prior two weeks. The average for the series in the ten prior weeks was 0.20.

The 18-49 male demo also dropped to a 0.21 rating, below the 0.25 the prior two weeks. The average for the series in the ten-weeks prior was 0.28.

We also receive 7-day viewership totals from a TV industry source. The Aug. 12 episode, which initially drew 476,000 on its premiere night grew to 600,000 total after seven days. That’s an increase of 124,000. The average 7-day growth for the first nine episodes has been 128,000, with a range of 97,000 (7/15) to 165,000 (7/1).

