Bianca Belair taking time off, additional details on why and what might be next or not next for her

Bianca Belair will be out of the mix for up to three months, as first reported by Fightful Select. Belair was written off of TV storylines when Damage CTRL attacked her on the Aug. 18 episode of WWE Smackdown.

PWTorch has heard that Belair’s schedule had been really full for a while and she was looking for a break, both physically and mentally, from the grind. There’s also a belief among wrestlers and management that it’s good for wrestlers to get breaks not just for themselves, but also to keep wrestlers fresh with the audience.

“We’ve basically been filming all the way up since January,” Montez Ford, Belair’s husband, told Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling. “We kind of finished wrapping up yesterday, just yesterday, and it’s been pretty much ongoing like Smackdown, live event, live event, sometimes Raw, and then you will film, film, film, film, and then you go back home, and pretty much also, you go back on the road, and then you do the live shows again. So, we’ve been doing that non-stop for the last, pretty much, eight months.”

When Belair returns, it’s possible she’ll be booked to be part of the faction with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. That new faction was initially presented as heels, but fans cheered them, so it’s possible they’ll be presented as babyfaces going forward. If so, it’s more likely Belair would be part of the faction; Belair has told people she doesn’t want to be a heel, in part because she values the young girls who look up to her that she interacts with a lot on her meet & greet schedule with WWE.

