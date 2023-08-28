WWE releases dates of all of John Cena’s appearances on Smackdown in September and October, plus Make-A-Wish involvement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE today released the full schedule of John Cena’s appearances in September and October. He will be appearing on Smackdown for eight of the next nine Fridays.

The press release notes he will be active with Make-A-Wish during this tour.

Throughout his Smackdown return, Cena in partnership with Make-A-Wish will host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in-person. For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE Superstars. Cena is the most requested wish granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

Cena, as previously announced, will appear at the “WWE Superstar Spectacle” at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in India on Friday, Sept. 8.

