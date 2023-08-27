News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (8-29-2018): Becky-Charlotte, Bryan vs. Andrade, HIAC developments, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (95 min.)

August 27, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to review Smackdown including live callers, mailbag questions, and a report from an on-site correspondent in Toronto, Ont. They discussed Daniel Bryan vs. Andrade Cien Almas, the Bellas popularity, the Randy Orton-Jeff Hardy news, the New Day’s celebration with King Booker, of course Becky Lynch-Charlotte angle, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*