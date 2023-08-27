AEW announces figures for attendance and gate for All In, Khan comments on return to Wembley in 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW issued a press release announcing the All In PPV had shattered multiple records across the professional wrestling indursty.

Accoridng to the press release, all in drew 81,035 fans from across more than 70 countries at Wembley Stadium in London for All In today making it the largest crowd to ever attend a pro wrestling event in Europe.

The press release also announced that All in became AEW’s highest grossing events ever and one of the largest pro wrestling gates of all time generating more than 10 million dollars. AEW COO Tony Khan commented on the success of the show saying, “AEW: All In London’ marked a monumental achievement, and showed the world that AEW is not only here to stay, but also a formidable force worldwide. This success wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible roster and talented staff, as well as our colleagues at WBD, who passionately believe in the AEW brand as much as I do, and our amazing partners at Wembley Stadium, Live Nation UK and ITV who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.

Most importantly, we thank AEW’s incredibly loyal fans, many of whom travelled to London from around the world to be part of the event, and have been with us from the beginning. We celebrate this long-awaited moment with all of you and look forward to our return to Wembley Stadium in 2024, where we will once again make history.”

You can read AEW’s press release below: