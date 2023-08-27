MJF beats Adam Cole to retain AEW World Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF is still the AEW World Champion after beating Adam Cole via pinfall at All In today.

The match was originally calle a draw when MJF, but it was restarted when both men got a simultaneous pin after a double clothesline spot. Both men then asked for the match to be restarted with MJF telling the fans they would wrestle until there was a winner after Cole had asked for five more minutes.

Roderick Strong came down to ringside and tried to help Cole win multiple times behind the ref’s back or when the ref was down. At one point he slid the AEW World Championship to use on Cole, but Cole threw the title down and refused to use it. He told Strong to go away. At one point, MJF had the opportunity to punch Cole with the Dynmaite Diamond Ring, but he decided against it. The finish came when MJF got a small package on Cole while he was talking to Strong.

After the match, Cole was very upset and MJF tried to console him. Strong handed Cole one of the ROH tag titles, but Cole tossed it aside. MJF then told Cole to just get it over with and hit him with the AEW World Championship belt. MJF then stood with his back to Cole and Strong got up on the apron and urged Cole to hit MJF. Cole ended up tossing the belt aside and MJF walked up to Cole and hugged him to signal their friendship would indeed continue. The show went off the air with MJF telling Cole that he loves him.