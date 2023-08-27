IMPACT WRESTLING EMERGENCE RESULTS (8/27): Lilly’s report on Trinity vs. Purrazzo, Sanada vs. Something

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING EMERGENCE RESULTS

AUGUST 27, 2023

TORONTO, ON AT REBEL ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON IMPACT PLUS

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-An “In Memory of Windham Rotunda and Terry Funk” graphic appeared onscreen. Hannifan and Rehwoldt were shown at the ringside table and Hannifan said that Impact Wrestling would like to pay honor to Rotunda and Funk. A ten bell salute followed.

-Intro video featuring the stars of Impact Wrestling.

(1) ERIC YOUNG vs. DEANER (w/KON) — No DQ match

They had a staredown to start. Deaner threw down a Violent By Design towel and said that he is the Design and he is in control. Eric flew out of the ring and took out Kon. Back in the ring, Eric suplexed Deaner. Eric pulled out a ladder from under the ring and hit Kon with it. Eric brought the ladder in the ring and they took turns running each other into it. Kon pulled Eric and the ladder to the floor. Deaner choked Eric with a chain. Deaner taunted Eric as he hit him with metal baking sheets. Deaner licked a staple gun. They fought over it, but Deaner stapled between Eric’s fingers and armpit. Deaner put a metal trash can on Eric’s head and hit the chair with a chair. Eric gave Deaner a Death Valley Driver on the trash can. Kon broke up the pin attempt and attacked Eric. Eric handcuffed Kon to the ringpost. Eric hit Deaner with a trash can lid. Eric used the staple gun between Deaner’s fingers and armpit. Eric came off the ladder with an elbow drop for a two count. Kon broke out of the handcuffs. Deaner gave Eric a low blow. Kon chokeslammed Eric through two chairs. Deaner got a two count. Deaner pulled out a barbed wire board. Eric stacked up Deaner and Kon and gave them a Death Valley Driver on the board. Eric gave Deaner a piledriver on the board and got the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A good weapons-style match, which included a bit of innovation. All three wrestlers worked hard and the fans were into it. This looks like the conclusion of this feud and this battle was a good end to the feud.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the rest of the matches for the show.

-Clip from the countdown show of Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura beating The Good Hands.

-Gia Miller interviewed Hendry and Yuya. Hendry talked about the long road of him and Yuya teaming. Hendry wanted to ask Gia a question but Yuya took the mic and had Gia say something in Japanese.

-Footage from the countdown show of Santino Marella telling Jody Threat to team with KiLynn King to replace the injured Taylor Wilde.

(2) MK ULTRA (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly)(c) vs. GISELE SHAW & SAVANNAH EVANS vs. THE DEATH DOLLZ (Courtney Rush & Jessicka) vs. KILYNN KING & JODY THREAT — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title match

Hannifan explained that it was already determined that Masha and Shaw would start the match. Masha brawled with King. MK Ultra double teamed King. King kicked and suplexed Kelly. Jessicka made a blind tag to King. Jessicka slammed Kelly. Jessicka splashed Kelly, but Evans had made the tag in. Shaw and Evans tagged in and out to work on Kelly. Jody tagged in and got in offense on Kelly. Fans were enthusiastic about Jody, who is from Toronto. Jody talked to Rush by accident, because she is accustomed to being their partner. The Dollz worked on Kelly. Kelly gave the Dollz a double DDT. Masha made the hot tag and ran wild. Rush rolled up Masha for a two count and followed with a spear. Everyone took turns hitting big moves. MK Ultra double teamed Rush and they both pinned Rush for the win.

WINNERS: MK Ultra in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: They packed a lot into ten minutes. It was action packed but nothing really had a chance to breathe. No one emerged as a dominant contender.)

-Video package on Johnny Swinger.

-Gia Miller interviewed Johnny Swinger. She asked if he could win another title 20 years after his last one. Swinger said he would show everyone what would happen when you aren’t held back by Junior, Lanza, and others. He took off his glasses and got more serious. He talked about his uncle Tony Parisi, who wrestled and gave everything for this sport. He said he would win the title the right way.

(3) KENNY KING (c)(w/Sheldon Jean) vs. JOHNNY SWINGER — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title match

Swinger crotched King on the ropes and gave him a headbutt low. Swinger dropped an elbow on King and stomped him. King gave Swinger a powerslam. King choked Swinger over the rope. Jean choked Swinger while King distracted the referee. Swinger made a comeback. Swinger used the ropes to give King a legdrop. Swinger was going to do a dive, but Jean got King out of the way. Swinger slid into King. Jean argued with the referee on the apron. Jean shook the ropes to cause Swinger to fall off the top rope. The referee made Jean leave. Heath gave King the Wake Up Call while the referee was distracted. Swinger got a two count on King. King took Swinger off the top rope and gave him the Royal Flush for the pin. King and Jean stomped Swinger after the match. Security came out to help Swinger, including Tommy Dreamer. King attacked Dreamer.

WINNER: Kenny King in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: I didn’t have high expectations for this, but it turned out better than I thought. I was intrigued to see what Swinger might do as Digital Media Champion, but King is on a roll, so I’m glad he kept the title.)

-Backstage promo from Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Kushida. They told their opponents tonight there is no where to run, hide, or escape.

-Video on the Rascalz winning the number one contenders tournament.