Cena to appear on Smackdown next month shortly before latest movie “Freelance” hits theaters, also wrestling in India for first time

John Cena announced this week he’s going to appear on Smackdown next month and also be part of the WWE India tour. It’ll be the first time he’s ever wrestled in India.

He posted on TwitterX: “Cannot wait to reunite with the WWE family live on Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the first time ever in Inidia. The time is NOW… C U all VERY soon!!!”

Not only will Cena get a chance to wrestle in India for the first time ever, but he’ll be appearing on Smackdown shortly before his latest movie, “Freelance,” is released in theaters on Oct. 6.

The official synopsis is as follows:

Ex-special forces operative Mason Pettis (John Cena) is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he reluctantly takes on a freelance gig to provide private security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) as she interviews the ruthless—but impeccably dressed—dictator, Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba). When a military coup breaks out just as she’s about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle AND each other in order to make it out alive! From Pierre Morel the dynamic director of “Taken” and “Peppermint,” “Freelance” was written by Jacob Lentz and is a Relativity Media Production.

Watch the trailer for Freelance HERE.

John Cena last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, losing to Austin Theory after a low-blow.

