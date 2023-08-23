Adam Cole tells fans to brace for “one for the ages” on Sunday, comments on MJF storyline taking off

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole told TMZ today that winning the AEW World Hvt. Title at Wembley Stadium in London this weekend at AEW All In would be the biggest night of his career. Cole is scheduled to wrestle MJF in the main event, a wrestler he has been teaming with lately also.

“It’d be the highlight of my career. It would mean absolutely everything to me,” Cole said. “To now be in this situation where I am wrestling one of my good buddies again for the AEW World Title, in the main event of one of the biggest shows of all time, it’s amazing!”Cole will also be teaming with MJF earlier in the evening on the All In pre-show , challenging Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.Cole commented on the alliance and friendship storyline with MJF taking off. “When we teamed, no, I did not expect the audience to be so invested not in Adam Cole versus MJF, but Adam Cole and MJF together, which that kind of took a life of its own and it’s absolutely wild.”I do understand why as far as the chemistry that me and him have. I think we both have a very similar thought process when it comes to pro wrestling and what we think makes a really, really exciting pro wrestling angle, match, show, etcetera. So, it’s been very, very cool. I’m glad the fans have latched on to it.” He told fans to brace for big things. “It’s going to be one for the ages, he said.”

