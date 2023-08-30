VIP AUDIO 8/30 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Punk-Perry controversy, tons of backstage details and perspective from both sides, All Out line-up not PPV level with few obvious options, NFL-AEW note, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry controversy with tons of backstage details and perspective from “both sides.” Also, a look at the thin All Out line-up which is not PPV level yet and a lack of obvious hot-shots that can get them there. Also, notes on Collision ratings last Saturday and an NFL-AEW controversy.

