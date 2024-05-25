VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #811 (June 5, 2004): Cover Story on Brock Lesnar, Pro Wrestling’s Ten Most Infamous Quotes pt. 1, Powell’s May Hitlist, Newswires, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #811 cover-dated June 5, 2004: This week’s articles include a Cover Story on Brock Lesnar, the Top Five Stories of the Week, WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, Jason Powell’s May Hitlist, Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” feature column, James Guttman’s “Pro Wrestling’s Ten Most Infamous Quotes, pt. 1,” TV Reviews with star ratings, Live Event Results, Backtrack featuring a Jim Ross “Torch Talk” excerpt from ten years ago, the handy events schedule, Bruce Mitchell’s column titled “Why You Shouldn’t Vote” with an in-depth look at WWE’s connection to national and local poltics, the ROH Newswire, Wade Keller’s “End Notes,” and part five of the “Torch Talk” with Samoa Joe where he details his thoughts on the Rob Feinstein controversy and the TNA talent controvery in great depth…

