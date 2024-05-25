WWE King & Queen of the Ring Preview: Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul, Gunther vs. Randy Orton, Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CHECK OUT OUR NEW HOME FOR THE WADE KELLER PRO WRESTLING POST-SHOWS – YOU TUBE

Watch & Listen Live right when Raw, Dynamite, Smackdown end. Also join us Sunday night after AEW Double or Nothing on YouTube LIVE with our interactive post-show.

WWE KING & QUEEN OF THE RING

MAY 25, 2024

JEDDA, SAUDI ARABIA

STREAMING LIVE ON PEACOCK

King and Queen of the Ring will take place on May 25, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul, Undisputed WWE Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Smackdown General Manager, Nick Aldis, announced that the next challenger for Cody Rhodes’s Undisputed WWE Championship would be WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul in a champion versus champion match, until Logan changed the plan.

Having successfully defended his championship at Backlash France, GM Nick Aldis revealed that Cody would be facing Logan Paul and King and Queen of the Ring in a champion versus champion match. Cody was excited at the prospect of becoming a Grand Slam champion by winning Logan Paul’s WWE United States Championship. However, when it came time to sign the contract, Logan tore up the contract and presented a new one, claiming that he never agreed to put his title on the line and that Cody had done nothing to earn a shot at it. Aldis was upset but Logan infuriated Cody enough that Cody went ahead and signed the new contract.

Analysis and predictions: This is just another opponent for Cody to beat to pad out his championship run.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan, Women’s World Championship match

Story in a nutshell: After Becky Lynch won the vacated Women’s World Championship in a Battle Royal, Liv Morgan claimed that it was thanks to her having injured the champion, Rhea Ripley and so she deserves the title.

Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the Women’s World Championship when she was injured when Liv Morgan attacked her backstage. A Battle Royal was held to crown Ripley’s successor. Becky Lynch won the match becoming the new Women’s World Champion. Liv Morgan happily claimed responsibility for forcing the title off of Ripley and believed she was owed the title. The Smackdown bound Nia Jax, who had been feuding off and on with Becky, got involved wanting another shot at her rival and a match between Liv and Nia was scheduled. Liv won the match, so Becky granted Liv a title shot.

Analysis and predictions: Since I don’t think it wise to play “hot potato” with a title right after a champion was forced to vacate it, I think Becky should retain.

Gunther vs. Randy Orton, King of the Ring Tournament Finals match

Story in a nutshell: Gunther and Randy Orton meet in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament to determine who gets a title shot at SummerSlam.

Winning the King of the Ring tournament has usually been for bragging rights but this year the winner gets to face the champion of his brand for their title at SummerSlam. Gunther defeated Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Jey Uso to make it to the finals. Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles, Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga.

Analysis and predictions: As of right now, Gunther would be facing Damien Priest if he wins, and Randy Orton would face Cody Rhodes. There is more story to tell with Randy getting a shot at Cody, but I really don’t like the idea of Gunther losing in a high profile match so sone after losing at WrestleMania. While my money right now is on Randy, I hope Gunther pulls it off.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax, Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals match

Story in a nutshell: Lyra Valkyria and Nia Jax meet in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament to determine who gets a title shot at SummerSlam.

Winning the Queen of the Ring tournament has usually been for bragging rights but this year the winner gets to face the champion of her brand for their title at SummerSlam. Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and Iyo Sky to make it to the finals. Nia Jax defeated Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair.

Analysis and predictions: The safe money is on Nia Jax but she has a myriad of ways to get at the WWE Women’s Champion Bayley if that was the direction they are going in. Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria have had some cordial encounters so that is a much more intriguing story for me. I can see Lyra wining the Queen of the Ring and turning heel to face Becky.

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed, WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match

Story in a nutshell: After Sami Zayn successfully defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Chad Gable, Gable attacked Sami after the match and the two have been interfering in each other’s matches, of which Bronson Reed was a victim.

Chad Gables advice helped Sami Zayn get his head on straight, allowing him to defeat Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. To thank him, Sami granted Gable a title shot. After Sami defeated Gable, Sami celebrated in front of his hometown crowd with his family who were in attendance. This incensed Gable who had been unsuccessful in his attempts to win the title for his daughter. Gable brutally attacked Sami after the match.

Meanwhile, Bronson Reed who has been in the hunt for the Intercontinental Championship, declared that he wanted the winner of Sami Zayn and Chad Gable’s match. When finally given a shot at Sami, Gable interfered in the match. When given a shot at Gable, Sami interfered. Eventually it was determined that the title would be contested in a triple threat.

Analysis and predictions: Sami likely wins this but I’d be happy if Reed managed to pull off an upset win.