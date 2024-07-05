PPV PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS – WWE MONEY IN THE BANK: Machado’s look at Priest vs. Rollins for World Hvt. Title, Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank matches, Sami vs. Breakker for IC Title, Bloodline vs. Cody & Orton & KO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On July 6, 2024, The WWE visits the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for Money in the Bank.

Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Championship match

Story in a nutshell: World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, felt the need to prove himself against Seth Rollins who raised the stakes with a side bet.

After having lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins took some time off to recover from injuries. When Rollins returned, he made it clear that he was going after the World Heavyweight Championship and intended to enter the Money in the Bank match. The current champion, Damian Priest, interrupted him. The two talked about the (begrudging) respect they had for each other with Rollins saying that Priest reminded Rollins of himself, both having successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to win the titles at WrestleMania. Priest, apparently feeling the need to prove himself as having surpassed Rollins, offered to put the title on the line at Money in the Bank. Rollins accepted but raised the stakes with a side bet. If Rollins lost, he’d never be able to challenge Priest for the championship as long as Priest held it. If Rollins won, Priest would have to leave the Judgment Day and prove himself like how Rollins had to prove himself after betraying the Shield. Priest accepted.

Prediction and Analysis: There are a lot of moving parts to this one. Gunther awaits whoever is champion come SummerSlam. Liv Morgan has been increasingly infiltrating the Judgment Day in her bid to get revenge on Rhea Ripley while Ripley is out with an injury. Balor has been giving Priest the ole stink eye based on how Priest has been dealing with Judgment Day business. The coming split of Priest from the Judgment Day seems imminent now and as important it would be to Priest to win to solidify his title run, it just seems cleaner, the way the pieces on the board are positioned, for Rollins to win.

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre vs. L.A. Knight vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. Carmelo Hayes, Money in the Bank Ladder match

Story in a nutshell: A briefcase containing a contract for a WWE title shot is suspended in the air and six wrestlers vie to retrieve it in a ladder match.

Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Andrade, Chad Gable, and Carmelo Hayes all won three-way matches to qualify for a spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Prediction and Analysis: Of the players involved, LA Knight is currently involved in a program with Logan Paul where Knight wants a shot at Paul’s WWE United States title, but Paul keep ducking him. There is a slight chance Knight wins only to cash in for the United States championship. Drew is involved in a program with CM Punk who is hell bent on stifling any attempt for Drew to win the title. Drew did state that he planned on leaving Money in the Bank as champion which I take to mean the he plans on cashing in as soon as possible. As a result, there is a mild chance that Drew wins only to get screwed by Punk when Drew attempts to cash in, but, more likely, Punk prevents Drew from getting the briefcase at all. Chad Gable is being stalked by the Wyatt Sicks, so I expect him to be taken out of contention. That leaves Andrade and Carmello who just aren’t winning, and Jey who I’ve got as my pick. Jey is not involved in any program right now and as they seemingly have him as a top babyface, holding the briefcase gives him more cachet as someone to take seriously. It also opens him up to the possibility of moving over to Smackdown (from Raw) if he needs to involve himself with Bloodline affairs should any of them get a title. Also, the promotional poster has Jey holding a Yeet in the Bank briefcase so…

Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark, Money in the Bank Ladder match

Story in a nutshell: A briefcase containing a contract for a WWE title shot is suspended in the air and six wrestlers vie to retrieve it in a ladder match. Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark all won three-way matches to qualify for a spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Prediction and Analysis: The women’s division on Raw is not in a competitive position as far as the women’s championship is concerned as that championship has been playing second fiddle to the Judgment Day storylines. The current champion, Liv Morgan will continue to involve herself in their business until Ripley is healthy enough to return. This knocks Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark out of the running with only Lyra having a slight chance just so that they can establish her as any type of real threat on Raw. Bayley, being champion, knocks Naomi out. That leaves Green and Stratton. Stratton is probably Bayley’s biggest threat so it would make sense for her to win. However, the commentary has really been stressing the point on how the cash-ins of the women’s championship contract have been one-hundred percent successful. This tells me that the eventual cash-in this time will end in failure. I think Chelsea wins this and eventually fails her cash in. This offers more opportunities for screen time for her, and she’s been an entertaining part of the show. Plus, this opens up the possibility of her bringing out her “hot mess” character, as she breaks down after her failure.

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breaker, WWE Intercontinental Championship

Story in a nutshell: As Bron Breaker brutalized the opponents he faced, a disapproving Sami Zayn agreed to put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Ever since being left out of the King of the Ring tournament, an upset Bron Breaker has been destroying his opponents, including possibly murdering Ricochet. Breaker confronted Sami, telling him that he wanted Sami’s title. Sami, seemingly unfazed, agreed to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Prediction and Analysis: I think Bron Breaker should add to his rap sheet by adding Sami to his body count. I’m talking “suplex city” stuff. WWE hasn’t been shy of using blood in the right situation and I think this calls for it. Sami should be spitting out blood from “internal injuries” by the end of this. I’m calling for the match to be downright uncomfortable to watch. Then send Breaker on a Gunther-like run with the IC title. Sami can come back later (hopefully much later to sell the beating) to chase Breaker.

Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

Story in a nutshell: The Bloodline attacked Cody Rhodes, drawing Rhodes into the long running feud between Kevin Owen and Randy Orton versus the Bloodline.

After Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, Reigns went on hiatus leaving instructions via Paul Heyman, to leave Rhodes alone. Solo Sikoa usurped control of the Bloodline claiming that he was in communication with the Tribal Chief and later claiming that Reigns was not coming back. Solo excommunicated Jimmy Uso for losing to Jey Uso at WrestleMania and brought in the dangerous Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and, eventually, Jacob Fatu. Having been injured by the Bloodline previously, a returning Randy Orton picked up his feud with the Bloodline. He was joined by Kevin Owens who has had issues with the Bloodline too. After Cody defended his title at Clash at the Castle, the Bloodline defied standing orders and attacked Cody, and after several more encounters, this match was made. After Heyman called Solo out for the actions of the Bloodline, Solo gave Heyman one last shot to declare his loyalty to him. Heyman refused to acknowledge Solo which resulted in Heyman getting destroyed by the Bloodline.

Prediction and Analysis: The Bloodline needs a really strong victory here. While commentary has been doing a good job selling the New Bloodline as incredibly dangerous, we actually need to see said danger in action. I would not be surprised if this match became some sort of no-DQ match leading to a massive brawl. This will make it easier for one of the babyfaces (KO) to get isolated and absolutely destroyed. This nicely sets up Cody and Randy for SummerSlam since Randy has already eyed Cody’s title. Randy can blame their loss on Cody as an excuse to go after him.

