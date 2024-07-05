WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading the MITB qualifiers, Heyman’s expulsion, new challengers, and the road to  Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricochet and Dijak have officially finished their runs in WWE. Both of them made their mark on the product over the last few years, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors. Whether their ambitions lie in other companies, or even touring the indies and making a return to WWE in the future, fans are in store for some spectacular matches from both wrestlers.

Angel Garza has signed a new three-year deal with WWE. While the third-generation wrestler has largely been relegated to the undercard as of late, he’s had nothing but positive things to say about his WWE tenure and has always been a treat to watch onscreen. We look forward to seeing Angel in the future.

Pat McAfee is scheduled to return to the commentary table next week following a two-week absence amidst the death of a loved one. It’s good that WWE management is more understanding in regards to personal tragedies. Thoughts and prayers to McAfee and his family.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has confirmed that The Rock’s promos (presumably amongst other things) will not be censored following Raw’s move to Netflix later this year. Following Smackdown’s censoring over the last few weeks, this statement feels like a purposeful assurance to the fans that (while I doubt we’ll be returning to a TV-14 rating), WWE will be allowed to stretch its creative wings more on Netflix.

It’s Money In The Bank season, everyone! As WWE barrels down the road to Summerslam, we’ve got a quick diversion to Toronto this weekend for MITB, a PLE with some of the most far-reaching consequences in all of WWE. The MITB briefcase holders have the power to climb to the top of the totem pole, drastically altering the title pictures along the way.

Tonight, we have the final Smackdown before the PLE this weekend. Seeds have been sown, wars have been waged, and bloodlines have been shattered. Let’s take a look at the feuds going into tonight’s episode.

The Bloodline

Over the past few weeks, Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline has re-established dominance over the blue brand, destroying anyone in his path to the increasing dismay of manager Paul Heyman. Last week on Smackdown, longtime enemies Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens had enough. The babyfaces stormed the ring and demanded the Bloodline join them for a man-to-man confrontation ahead of their six-man tag match at MITB. Nick Aldis forced the babyfaces out of the arena, trying desperately to avoid a bloodbath.

Later, The Bloodline entered the ring for a “Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony,” forcing Heyman to formally acknowledge Sikoa as the rightful Tribal Chief. Loyal to Roman Reigns alone, Heyman refused to do so and received a powerbomb through the announce table for his troubles (courtesy of the Bloodline’s newest acquisition Jacob Fatu).

Paul Heyman pulled off a remarkable babyface turn last week, proving that despite years of opportunism and power plays, he remains loyal to Roman Reigns. With Heyman written off TV, the last vestiges of the old Bloodline are gone and in its place is the deeply savage version led by Sikoa. Ahead of MITB, Sikoa has established his new faction as a dangerous new force determined to bulldoze everything in his path.

Rhodes, Orton, and Owens delivered fiery babyface performances last week, having been driven to the brink by years of dealing with The Bloodline’s anarchy. Having grown to respect former rival Roman Reigns, Rhodes made it clear he does not respect Sikoa as a leader. Additionally, seeds have been sown for a Rhodes-Orton feud down the line, as Orton held his gaze on Cody’s WWE Championship a little too long for comfort. Remember: Never trust the Viper.

This week, The Bloodline is scheduled to appear, likely to drum up more heel heat ahead of this weekend’s PLE. As crazy as it might seem, I think the Bloodline should win this weekend. The babyfaces always look strong in defeat, thanks to the Bloodline’s in-ring chicanery, while the heels could use another win to add some juice to their threats of WWE domination. It hasn’t yet been decided which of the Bloodline will participate in the match on Sunday, and the one member left out will likely prove the deciding factor between a win and a loss for the Samoans.

Grade: A

Men’s MITB

Last week on Smackdown, L.A. Knight defeated Santos Escobar and Logan Paul to qualify for the men’s Money In The Bank match. He joins a talented field of Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and Chad Gable. While McIntrye has publicly stated his intent to target Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship should he win, the other five participants have kept their ideal cash-in targets close to the vest.

In recent weeks, Gable has been a target of the newly-formed Wyatt Sicks, who have been cryptically tormenting him following his recent abuse of former Alpha Academy teammates Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri. Meanwhile, Knight has largely been focusing on a rivalry with United States Champion Logan Paul, even going so far as to invade his Puerto Rican home last week.

This Sunday, the six men square off in a ladder match to determine the new Mr. MITB. The field has a good mix of high flyers and powerhouses, and should make for an entertaining bout. With Gable and Knight already embroiled in non-title rivalries, Uso and McIntyre stand out as the favorites to win. Both have cemented their spots at the top of the card in 2024, but need a big win in order to maintain their legitimacy.

Meanwhile, Hayes could be a good left-field winner, as WWE has quietly built him up as a main event contender. He even pinned Randy Orton clean! Hayes’s weaselly character holding the briefcase could make for an enticing wild-card threat to the established champs, a welcome change from the briefcase’s use as a Judgement Day storyline prop in 2023.

Grade: A

Women’s MITB

The Women’s MITB field is by far the most exciting of the past years. A promising mix of fresh faces and established vets, a clear winner doesn’t stand out which increases the unpredictability of the ladder match on Sunday. This Monday on Raw, Zoey Stark won the final entry spot to join Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria and Iyo Sky.

The WWE commentary team has been playing up the 100 percemnt cash-in success rate in the Women’s Division, which suggests we could be looking at our first failed cash-in this year. A comedic failed cash-in would be a welcome respite from the briefcase’s use in the Women’s Division over the past few years, which has mostly led to forgettable filler, transitional title reigns serving no purpose except to keep the previous champs looking strong.

In my view, Chelsea Green has amassed the most fan support, and her Karen-esque heel character would have a hall-of-fame worthy meltdown off a failed cash-in. With growing annoyance already creeping in from ally Piper Niven over Chelsea’s ego, watching Green become the next Ms. MITB would gift us with some legendary comedic promos, provide the Women’s Division with a looming threat in the background on the road to

Summerslam, and reward Green for carrying the women’s mid-card on her back in recent years.

Grade: A

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae

Sick of losing opportunities, Candice LeRae turned heel a few weeks ago and, after some initial reluctance, her protégé Indi Hartwell joined her on the dark side. The two have begun to increasingly grow more vicious toward their opponents both in-ring and on the mic, and have recently targeted former WWE Tag Team Champs Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill following a failed title shot at King & Queen if the Ring last month.

Since then, Belair and Cargill lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a triple threat match at Clash at the Castle. Despite going unpinned, the loss has put a chink in the legacy of two of WWE’s strongest athletes. And with Cargill and LeRae costing each other at the MITB qualifiers in the past few weeks, this rivalry shows no signs of slowing down.

This week, the two teams face off yet again on Smackdown, and shenanigans are bound to erupt. It’s clear that an eventual feud between Belair and Cargill is on the horizon, and with LeRae’s newfound penchant for verbally eviscerating her opponents, I fully expect her to dress down Belair and Cargill tonight, perhaps even breeding some resentment between them.

Grade: B+

DIY vs. A-Town Down Under

On Smackdown, Austin Theory was hurt upon overhearing fellow tag champ Grayson Waller state that he alone was responsible for Theory’s career resurgence. Despite this, the two have remained in solidarity even as Theory coincidentally happened to be the one taking the brunt of the punishment against the duo’s opponents each week.

Former father-figure Johnny Gargano has tried to make Theory see the light, but Waller’s gaslighting has always framed Gargano’s good intentions as DIY having their eye on the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Tonight, Gargano and Ciampa receive their title shot, and thanks to their growing resentment at the WWE universe not taking them seriously, we should be in for a more vicious DIY this week.

While rare for a go-home show, I could see a title change happening here. DIY would be believable champs to carry the Smackdown Tag Division, especially with their growing ruthless edge. In the future, Theory seems due for a face turn, which I think suits him far better than the generic himbo heel he’s been relegated to since losing the U.S. Title last year.

Grade: A

L.A. Knight vs. Logan Paul

Following weeks of veiled threats and home invasions, the Maverick finally met the =Defiant One in-ring last week during a triple-threat MITB qualifier alongside Santos Escobar. To add more fuel to the fire, the two recruited basketball players Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Halliburton, respectively, to be their hype men.

Knight pinned Paul to punch his ticket to MITB, and history shows us that Paul doesn’t take too kindly to being embarrassed on live television. With Knight’s eyes set on the United States Title, Paul will likely be looking for revenge in the near future.

While I’ve been a fan of Paul’s title reign, he’s still part-time and has done all he can to elevate the U.S. Title. Knight is overdue for a championship title, and with Summerslam taking place in Paul’s hometown, that seems as good a time as many for a title change.

Grade: B

Pretty Deadly vs The Street Profits

The Street Profits appealed to Nick Aldis last week for a match against the Bloodline, but had to settle for the returning Pretty Deadly, who tried to mug Aldis for attention and mock the Profits’ appearance.

A standard promo serving only to remind the audience these teams exist. Both teams have felt largely forgotten in recent weeks, and hopefully this marks a new beginning.

The duos are scheduled for a tag match on tonight’s Smackdown, which should add some much-needed juice to the Smackdown Tag Team Division regardless of the winner.

Grade: C+

Bayley vs. Blair Davenport

Not much change from last week. Davenport yet again made clear to WWE Women’s Champion Bayley that she had her eyes on Bayley’s title. However, after losing her MITB qualifier to Naomi (a longtime ally to Bailey), it looks as if Davenport will have to find another way to a shot at Bayley’s belt. Given the lack of credible heel challengers to Bayley on Smackdown, I expect a filler title defense to be announced sometime in the near future.

Grade: C