VIP AUDIO 7/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): How good is wrestling today compared to past eras? Todd & Wade early favorite wrestlers? Is Austin overrated? Mr. Fuji, Punk-Heyman, more (87 min.)

In part two of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Ray Stevens and Pat Patterson

Wade’s and Todd’s earliest favorite wrestlers

Should Tony Khan hire someone to help him manage talent

Is there a place for big wrestlers at the top of cars anywhere?

How good is wrestling today compares to other eras?

Is the trope of a wrestler standing in the ring and talking to fans lazy and played out?

Isn’t a show like Forbidden Door difficult to book because it’s such an outlier mired in politics and unfamiliar egos?

Are we headed toward C.M. Punk siding with Paul Heyman sooner than we thought?

Mr. Fuji

Do fans really need to know much about who wrestles are for them to be effective draws?

Why did Pat Patterson referee the Lawrence Taylor-Bam Bam Bigelow match at WrestleMania 11?

Is Roy Lloyd qualified to be a producer for AEW?

What about MJF and Don Callis aligning?

Is it bothersome when a wrestler not in a match gets taken out with one move and the wrestler in the match has taken 20 minutes of beatings but keeps coming back?

How infuriating is Tony Khan’s filibustering and not actually answering questions during media Q&As?

Can a case be made that Steve Austin is quite overrated?

How good was Steve Austin as a worker at his peak?

Should Steve Austin get more criticism for walking out when he was asked to job to Brock Lesnar?

Why hasn’t AEW touted Kazuchika Okada’s 7-star matches like they have for Kenny Omega?

