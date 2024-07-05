VIP AUDIO 7/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WM Behind the Curtain, Bloodline attacks Heyman, MJF turn, Britt return, MITB preview, UFC 303, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Thoughts on the “WrestleMania Behind the Curtain” WWE special

Review of WWE Smackdown including Paul Heyman slammed through table by Bloodline

Review of WWE Raw including more Money in the Bank developments

Full Money in the Bank preview and predictions

Review of this week’s NXT on USA show

Preview of NXT Heat Wave

Review of New Japan Soul event

Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite including MJF’s turn, Britt Baker’s return and interaction with Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay-Don Callis developments, more

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO