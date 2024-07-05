VIP AUDIO 7/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WM Behind the Curtain, Bloodline attacks Heyman, MJF turn, Britt return, MITB preview, UFC 303, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Thoughts on the “WrestleMania Behind the Curtain” WWE special
- Review of WWE Smackdown including Paul Heyman slammed through table by Bloodline
- Review of WWE Raw including more Money in the Bank developments
- Full Money in the Bank preview and predictions
- Review of this week’s NXT on USA show
- Preview of NXT Heat Wave
- Review of New Japan Soul event
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite including MJF’s turn, Britt Baker’s return and interaction with Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay-Don Callis developments, more
