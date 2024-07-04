FREE PODCAST 7/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss Money in the Bank, Boss Man funeral angle, did South Park borrow from WWE, Hardys, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado joins Kevin Duncan as the new co-host and they cover the following topics:

Priest doesn’t have a prayer at beating Seth

Men’s MITB paths to Summerslam and beyond

Is this Chelsey Green’s night to win, and then lose?

Is it Tiffy time?

Javier and Kevin both enrage Ludwig Kaiser by forgetting his name

Is Sami Zayn about to hit his Breakking point?

Where is the six man Team Cody versus Bloodline leading?

Are we heading for Randy Orton versus Cody at Summerslam?

Javier masters the Samantha Irvine Chelsey Green intro

The Boss Man’s despicable defiling of a funeral

The Boss Man’s more despicable murder and cooking of Al Snow’s dog

Did South Park borrow a storyline from WWE?

Matt and Jeff Hardy are two halves of a great wrestler, and should fight to the death to absorb each other’s powers

And more

