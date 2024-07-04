FREE PODCAST 7/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Javier discuss Money in the Bank, Boss Man funeral angle, did South Park borrow from WWE, Hardys, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado joins Kevin Duncan as the new co-host and they cover the following topics:
- Priest doesn’t have a prayer at beating Seth
- Men’s MITB paths to Summerslam and beyond
- Is this Chelsey Green’s night to win, and then lose?
- Is it Tiffy time?
- Javier and Kevin both enrage Ludwig Kaiser by forgetting his name
- Is Sami Zayn about to hit his Breakking point?
- Where is the six man Team Cody versus Bloodline leading?
- Are we heading for Randy Orton versus Cody at Summerslam?
- Javier masters the Samantha Irvine Chelsey Green intro
- The Boss Man’s despicable defiling of a funeral
- The Boss Man’s more despicable murder and cooking of Al Snow’s dog
- Did South Park borrow a storyline from WWE?
- Matt and Jeff Hardy are two halves of a great wrestler, and should fight to the death to absorb each other’s powers
- And more
