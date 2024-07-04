TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/4): Lilly’s report on Matt & Rebecca Hardy vs. Eddie & Alisha Edwards, Santana vs. Kazarian, Hendry vs. Something

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JULY 4, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt introduced the show from ringside and talked about Independence day before getting right to the action.

(1) LEON SLATER vs. TREY MIGUEL (w/Zachary Wentz)

This started off slow with a feeling out process but picked up into the high-flying match we expected. Slater hit Miguel with a big crossbody block on the floor that got the crowd hyped. Trey returned offense of his own. As Slater was making a comeback and climbed to the top rope, Charlie Dempsey of NXT knocked him off the ropes and attacked both men. Dempsey even suplexed the referee. Security finally came out and Dempsey left. Fans chanted “NXT!”

WINNER: No contest in about 7:00.

-Gia Miller knocked on Matt Hardy’s door to get an interview. Matt said Eddie would learn the repercussions of putting his hands on Matt’s wife. Rebecca talked about being gone from wrestling for eight years. Matt said they would delete Eddie and Alisha. [c]

-Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz did a promo outside of the building. They were angry about the Charlie Dempsey attack. They said that Dempsey would not make a name off of them and TNA. Wentz challenged him to a fight.

(2) DANI LUNA vs. JODY THREAT

This was billed as a 10-minute challenge. They shook hands on the way to the ring and before the bell. At one point, they cut to backstage to see Nic Nemeth laid out on the steps. Ryan Nemeth came to help him. After ten minutes of back and forth action, the bell rang and the referee declared the match a draw. The fans chanted for five more minutes. The bell rang to re-start the match, but Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich ran out to attack them. Alisha and Masha threw them both out of the ring and raised the belts.

WINNER: Time limit draw.

-Mustafa Ali and his entourage approached Santino Marella backstage. Ali said he wanted to retract his challenge to Mike Bailey. Ali said that Bailey hasn’t earned a title shot. Santino said they can’t just give out title shots, so Bailey would have a chance to earn the shot in a number one contender’s match next week. [c]

-Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian promo video.

(3) MIKE SANTANA vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

This was a qualifying match for the TNA World Title match at Slammiversary. The match went through a commercial break. Towards the end, Dango (now known as JDC) came to ringside and pulled Santana’s leg. Santana did a dive on Frankie. When Frankie got back in the ring, JDC threw Santana into the ringpost, leading to Santana being counted out.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 10:00 by countout.

-ABC promo. They talked about regaining the TNA Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary. [c]

-Clip of the First Class/PCO & Steph De Lander feud. They cut to Dr. Ross trying to give an update on Steph De Lander. Steph was revived. First Class cut a promo bragging about the attack and First Class Summer. Santino approached them and said that AJ Francis would defend the Digital Media Title next week and would face PCO at Slammiversary. AJ said he wasn’t worried about PCO.

(4) MATT & REBECCA HARDY vs. EDDIE & ALISHA EDWARDS (w/Brian Myers)

Alisha and Rebecca started the match. Rebecca chased Alisha around ringside, but Myers stood in Rebecca’s way. Matt and Eddie squared off in the ring. The Hardys stomped Eddie. Matt crashed into the steel post to turn the tide of the match. [c]

Rebecca made the hot tag and ran wild on Alisha. Fans chanted “Delete!” All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Rebecca got a two count after a Hart Attack. Myers interfered from the outside. Eddie tripped Rebecca from the outside. Alisha went on offense. Matt eventually made the tag and went after Eddie. Rebecca kicked Eddie low, then gave Alisha a Twist of Fate. Matt gave Eddie the Twist of Fate and got the pin.

WINNERS: Matt & Rebecca Hardy in 16:00.

-Myers and JDC complained to Santino after the match. ABC confronted them. Santino said that JDC would face Chris Bey next week. [c]

-Jordynne Grace promo. She complained about Ash By Elegance not being there and being on vacation. She said that next week she was issuing another open challenge to anyone from anywhere.

Matches for next week:

*AJ Francis vs. Rhino

*Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida

*Jordynne Grace in action

*Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz

*Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and talked about upcoming dates.

-Joe Hendry/Jake Something promo video followed by Hendry and Jake coming out for their main event match. [c]

(5) JOE HENDRY vs. JAKE SOMETHING

This was another qualifier for the TNA World Title match at Slammiversary. Hendry did mic work before the match. This went through a commercial break. At the end, it was Hendry winning with the Standing Ovation.

WINNER: Joe Hendry in 15:00.

Hendry took the mic after the match and said he was one step closer to becoming TNA World Champion and getting his dream. He said it happened because of the people. He said he would become the face of TNA in Montreal. He said anything is possible when you believe.

-The System was shown leaving the building and getting in their car. JDC said that he took out Santana but he didn’t take out Nemeth. They wondered who took out Nemeth. They cut to Frankie Kazarian smoking a cigar and saying “marks”, then asking someone what they were filming.