WWE MAIN EVENT TV RESULTS (7/3): Akira Towawa vs. Pete Dunne, Creed Brothers vs. Joaquin Wilde & Dragon Lee

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JULY 3, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

(1) AKIRA TOZAWA vs. PETE DUNNE

The men circled the ring and had a quick takedown exchange on the mat. They locked up, and Dunne shoved Tozawa against the ropes, then smashed him in the face with an elbow strike after being backed off by the ref. Dunne twisted Tozawa to the mat and dropped a knee on Tozawa’s left arm. Focusing on the same limb, Dunne hyper extended Tozawa’s arm over his shoulder. Tozawa came back with a hurricanrana and a drop kick, knocking Dunne out to the floor. Tozawa revved up for a dive through the ropes, but Dunne intercepted with a well-timed jumping kick to Tozawa’s head as he came through the ropes.

Dunne knocked Tozawa to the mat and covered for two, then proceeded with small joint manipulation on Tozawa’s left hand. Tozawa shrieked in agony when Dunne stomped his arm. Dunne wrenched Tozawa’s left arm backward, then began twisting his wrist backward. Tozawa fought back with right-hand strikes, then hit another hurricanrana. Tozawa took Dunne down with a shining wizard, then climbed to the top rope and knocked Dunne down again with a missile drop kick. Tozawa covered for two.

Tozawa went for a vertical suplex, but Dunne immediately stopped the move with a downward knee strike to Tozawa’s head. Dunne chopped Tozawa’s chest, then followed up with an enzuigiri. Tozawa came back with a snap German suplex and bridged for a two-count cover. With Dunne still on the mat, Tozawa slowly tore his shirt off and climbed to the top rope. He launched into a senton, but Dunne got both knees up, blasting Tozawa in the back. Dunne snapped Tozawa’s fingers, then took Tozawa down with a pump-handle uranage. Dunne covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Pete Dunne by pinfall in 4:55.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent action, especially Dunne’s kick to the diving Tozawa. Unlike me, Road Dogg was enamored with Dunne’s joint manipulation.)

(2) CREED BROTHERS (Brutus & Julius) vs. LATINO WORLD ORDER (Joaquin Wilde & Dragon Lee)

This marks the first time Wilde and Lee have paired as a tag team.

Wilde started off against Brutus. Brutus quickly took Wilde to the mat, but Wilde escaped and spun Brutus to the mat with a hurricanrana that defied any sense of physics. Julius and Lee both tagged in. LWO double-teamed Julius, then Lee covered for one. Lee executed a spectacle of an arm drag, bouncing off of the top ropes to generate torque. Lee ran the ropes, but was too close to enemy territory when Brutus yanked him down to the mat by the back of his mask. Julius suplexed Lee, but Lee landed on his feet and staggered to his own corner, tagging Wilde. Wilde kicked Julius in the gut, then face-planted him to the mat. Brutus was about to enter the ring, but Wilde knocked him back through the ropes and off the apron. This gave Julius time to recover and toss Wilde with three belly-to-belly suplexes. Julius lowered his straps and posed at the crowd as we cut to break.

Brutus was in control of Wilde in the ring after the break. Julius tagged in for some Creed double teaming against Wilde. Lee offered an encouraging hand to his ailing partner, but Julius waved off Lee, as if to say, “Don’t bother.” Julius took Wilde down with a deliberate power bomb. Brutus tagged in and hit Wilde in the ribs with a knee strike, then applied a chinlock. Wilde landed body blows and got free. He ran the ropes, but Brutus launched Wilde into the air on the rebound, causing him to belly flop onto the canvas in a non-catlike fashion. Wilde dodged a charging Brutus in the corner, then evaded Julius to tag in Lee. Lee gave the business to both Creeds.

Lee kicked Julius in the face, then hit a tornado DDT. He covered Julius, but Brutus broke up the pin. Wilde entered the ring and kicked Brutus in the face, but then Brutus tossed Wilde through the ropes to the floor. Lee kicked Brutus through the same ropes, then Julius set up for a power bomb to Lee but Lee reversed out. He slammed Julius to the mat from a fireman’s carry. Julius suplexed Lee into the ring from the apron, then rolled into a second suplex. Lee and Julius battled on the top turnbuckle while Wilde tagged himself in. Lee double-stomped Julius, who was suspended in a tree of woe. Lee then dove through the ropes to take out Brutus who was stirring in front of the announce table. Meanwhile, Wilde had climbed to the top rope and launched into a 450 splash to Julius. Wilde covered for the three-count and victory.

WINNER: Latino World Order by pinfall in 7:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Really good tag action, and a fun victory for a debuting couple in Lee and Wilde. The Creeds have some flashiness to them, but they’re able to overcome that with their heel tendencies.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.6

