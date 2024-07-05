AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/3): Viewership and key demo rating this week and 10-week average compared to same year ago metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite two nights ago (7/3) averaged 688,000 viewers, up slightly from 680,000 last week. It’s the third week out of four that Dynamite has drawn right around 680,000 viewers, with that all-time low of 502,000 two weeks ago being an outlier or even an aberration due to a variety of factors.

One year ago this week, it drew 855,000 viewers.

The current ten-week rolling average is 693,000. The ten week average one year ago was 854,o00.

So Dynamite is down 163,000 viewers in the latest ten-week rolling averaged comparing 2024 to 2023.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.23 rating, in line with 0.22 last week and above the series-low 0.16 two weeks ago.

One year ago, it drew a 0.29.

The rolling ten-week average is now is 0.23. One year ago, the rolling ten-week average was 0.30.

