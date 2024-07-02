WWE Raw Ratings Report (7/1): Viewership and key demo going into Money in the Bank, comparison to one year ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.878 million viewers, up from 1.814 million the prior week. The ten-week average is 1.704 million.

One year ago this week it drew 1.828 million. The ten-week average was 1.758 million.

So this week’s viewership is higher than a year ago 50,000 viewers, but the ten-week average is lower by 54,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.62 rating, in line with the 0.61 last week. The ten-week averaged is 0.55.

One year ago this week it drew a 0.49 rating, so the demo is much higher this week than a year ago. The ten-week average a year ago was 0.54, so the ten-week average this year is in line with last year.