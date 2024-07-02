AEW Collision Ratings Report (6/30): Viewership and key demo metrics for final push for Forbidden Door, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s (6/30) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 422,000 viewers, in line with the 429,000 the week before. The last ten weeks have averaged 477,000 viewers.

One year ago this week it drew 452,000 viewers in its third week on air, a drop from 595,000 and 816,000 the prior two weeks.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.12 rating. The ten week averaged is 0.14.

One year ago this week it drew a 0.13 rating, down from 0.21 and 0.33 its first two weeks.

Announced Matches & Appearances

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay World Championship Weigh-In

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles

Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher

Lady Frost vs. Stephanie Vacquer

Mark Briscoe & Dante Martin & Lio Rush vs. Jack Perry & El Phantasmo & Konosuke Takeshita – Trios Match

Serena Deeb in action

Hechicero in action

What do AEW fans like about AEW? I talked with Frank Peteani who attended Forbidden Door in person and we discussed what the crowd reactions say about AEW fans’ interests and preferences. Watch our “12 Minute Hot Take” from our YouTube Channel HERE…