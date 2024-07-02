WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (6/28): Viewership and demo for episode with big Paul Heyman-Bloodline angle, year ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (6/28) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox averaged 2.256 million viewers, down from 2.336 million the prior week. The last ten weeks have averaged 2.182 million viewers.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.510 million viewers. The rolling ten week average last year was 2.307 million.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.66 last Friday, down from 0.73. The last ten weeks have averaged 0.61.

One year ago this week, it drew a 0.69 rating. The rolling ten week average last year was 0.60.

So the demo rating is pretty even with last year over the latest ten week span, while total viewership is down 125,000.

