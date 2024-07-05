Key data point shows AEW is drawing a smaller percentage of those with cable this year than last year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The last episodes of AEW Dynamite have drawn “coverage” ratings in the 18-49 demo of 0.58 and 0.54. Last year during the same two weeks, it drew “coverage” ratings of 0.74 and 0.65.

In that snapshot in time, it’s indicative of Dynamite drawing a smaller percentage of viewers in the 18-49 demo that still have access to TBS than one year ago. The two week average of 0.56 this year is 0.14 lower than the 0.70 average last year in these same two weeks.

That discredits an argument that AEW’s drop in viewership is only due to a drop in cable subscribers.

Tony Khan has cited a drop in cable subscribers as a reason for a drop in viewership in the past. It is definitely a factor in overall viewership dropping, and that should always be taken into account, but there’s a steeper drop than that going on in a year-over-year comparison of recent ratings.

