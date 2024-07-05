WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, July 5, 2024

Where: Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 15,940 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,438.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) challenge A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

The Bloodline will appear

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/28) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, Money in the Bank Qualifiers

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Carmelo Hayes on misspeaking during a verbal exchange with LA Knight, being thrown into the deep end on the WWE main roster