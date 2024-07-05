VIP AUDIO 7/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-4-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Sabu and Rob Van Dam arrested for drug possession in midst of ECW push (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a special podcast on July 4, 2006 with Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell reacting to the breaking news on Sabu and Rob Van Dam being arrested the night before on drug possession charges and what a setback that was for both during the WWE-ECW era.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

