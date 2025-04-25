FREE PODCAST 4/25 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Raw roster stuck in Europe, Hogan & Bischoff’s impact on TNA women wrestlers, WWE Draft, Batista’s future, RVD’s TNA Title win, Heyman (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 19 and 20, 2010.

On the Apr. 19, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, they take live calls for 60 minutes including the ramifications of the Raw roster being stuck in Europe, the role of the TNA Knockouts since Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff arrived, why women aren’t portrayed better with Dixie Carter and Stephanie McMahon in positions of power, WWE Draft possibilities and speculation, the Kurt Angle-Ken Anderson match, the Douglas Williams decision, Tommy Dreamer, Batista’s future, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Powell discuss the TNA PPV from the previous night.

Then on the Apr. 20, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they take live calls on a variety of subjects including Rob Van Dam’s TNA Title win, the prospects of Jim Ross joining TNA management, the possibility of Paul Heyman becoming a TNA booker, Jim Cornette saying Vince Russo may be reassigned within TNA, the restructured Raw minus most of its talent, Triple H acting like a jerk again with his sharp-wit, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Mitchell and Keller talk about Samoa Joe’s return to TNA TV, Melina’s comments on Eve Torres’s title win, whether WWE did a good or poor job presenting a special-circumstances show last night, and more.

