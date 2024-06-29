AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR PPV PREVIEW: Machado’s overview and predictions for each match including Swerve vs. Ospreay, Storm vs. Shirakawa, Moxley vs. Naito, Mercedes vs. Vaquer, TNT Title ladder match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door will emanate from Elmont, New York at the UBS Arena on June 30, 2024. World of Wonder Ring Stardom, a women’s promotion owed by Bushi Road (who owns NJPW), and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) will also have a presence on the card.

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay – AEW World Championship match

Story in a nutshell: AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay won the Casino Gauntlet match to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door.

A Casino Gauntlet match was scheduled for Dynamite to determine the number on contender for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door. Will Ospreay won the match setting him up to face AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland. In the buildup, the two alluded to their past together outside of AEW as respected colleagues with Swerve in an older brother type role. Swerve questioned whether Opsreay had the fortitude to carry both the AEW International and World Championships (Despite Ospreay holding multiple championships prior to AEW including the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship). Swerve accused Ospreay of being too distracted and not taking wrestling seriously. Ospreay took all this in stride until Swerve brought up Ospreay’s family in a bid to make this personal and to rattle Ospreay. The two tagged together against the Gates of Agony and Swerve attacked Ospreay after the match, further adding fuel to the fire.

Prediction: With All-In just around the corner, I’d think that Ospreay should be in the main event so that pulls me toward thinking Ospreay wins. However, there is so much chaos around Ospreay right now, the tease of a feud with MJF and a seeming breakup with the Don Callis family in the horizon, that I think Swerve retains.

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Stardom’s Mina Shirakawa challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship AND Mariah May’s affections.

Before joining AEW, in Stardom, Mariah May tag teamed with Mina Shirakawa in Club Venus. When May signed with AEW, she was excited to work alongside her idol, Toni Storm. At first, Storm was dismissive of May, but May kept hanging around, seeking Storm’s acknowledgement. May’s obsession went as far as adopting Storm’s pre-“Timeless” Toni Storm gimmick’s ring gear and entrance music. Storm gradually took her on as her understudy. Eventually, Mina Shirakawa made a surprise debut by saving May from an attack. This made Storm jealous. May tried playing peacekeeper between both women. Storm agreed to consider Mina a friend for May’s sake, but she wanted a match against Mina at Forbidden Door. Going forward, the two forged a strained alliance while they simultaneously fought over May’s affections. Eventually, Mina tried a surprise attack on Storm only to accidentally take out May.

Prediction: Toni Storm winning is a no-brainer as she’s the AEW wrestler. The real question is what will Mariah May do? I’m expecting May to side with Storm to further solidify their relationship before their eventual split and feud.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match

Story in a nutshell: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jon Moxley made an open challenge for someone to face him for the championship and the prior champion, Tetsuya Naito answered the call.

Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship (New Japan’s top title) at NJPW’s Windy City Riot. After successfully defending the title from Evil at NJPW’s Dominion, Moxley called for anyone to challenge him and Naito came out seeking to regain the title he lost.

Prediction: I’d be surprised if Naito loses twice to Moxley plus, the next likeliest high-profile place for a title change would be at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom in January. I think Naito might pull this off.

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) – AEW TBS Championship and NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Winner Takes All match

Story in a nutshell: While celebrating winning the AEW TBS Championship, NJPW Strong Women’s champion Stephanie Vaquer came out to challenge Mercedes Mone in a title versus title match.

Behind the scenes, the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship was created for Mercedes Mone for her to defend in New Japan’s United States-based shows, but an injury forced a change mid-match and Willow got the title. This was worked into the story of Mone’s feud with Willow, that Willow cost her the title that was made for her (destined for her). The NJPW Strong Women’s Championship ended up in NJPW’s (and Stardom, and CMLL’s) Stephanie Vaquer’s hands. Vaquer challenged Mone to title versus title match giving Mone a chance at setting things right by winning “her” title.

Prediction: Mone wins to make things “right.”

Jack Perry vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo – AEW TNT Championship Ladder match

Story in a nutshell: Then champion Adam Copeland was forced to vacate the AEW TNT Championship due to injury and it was decided that the vacant title would go to the winner of this ladder match.

Adam Copeland successfully defended the AEW TNT Championship from Malakai Black but broke his leg in the process causing him to relinquish the title. Elite members and EVPs Mathew and Nicholas Jackson announced that they were giving the title to Jack Perry (who did nothing wrong). Christopher Daniels reversed the decision, revealing that he had been made an interim-EVP in the absence of an injured Kenny Omega. Daniels announced that a ladder match would be held at Forbidden Door to crown the next TNT champion. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Penta El Cero Miedo, Mark Briscoe defeated Brian Cage, Jack Perry defeated Dustin Rhodes, Dante Martin defeated Lee Moriarty, Lio Rush defeated Action Andretti, and El Phantasmo defeated AR Fox, to earn a spot in the ladder match.

Prediction: Jack Perry (who did nothing wrong) wins.

Mathew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson & Kazuchika Okada vs. Anthony Bowens & Max Caster & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Story in a nutshell: This is a preview for the eventual AEW World Tag Team Championship match between champions Mathew and Nicholas Jacson and Anthony Bowens and Max Caster with some NJPW seasoning tossed in.

As the Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster started setting their sights on the Elite’s Young Buck’s, Mathew and Nicholas Jackson’s AEW World Tag Team Championship, the Bucks began abusing their EVP powers to cut the Acclaimed segments from the shows and having Kazuchika Okada cut off the Acclaim’s mics mid-rap (before calling them bitches). Eventually, the Bucks and Acclaimed wrestled in a championship eliminator match (if the Acclaimed win they earn a title shot, if they lose, they can never challenge the current champions this title run). The Acclaimed won earning a title shot. Things escalated and a trio’s challenge was issued, the Bucks and Okada against the Acclaimed and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn. While Gunn was willing to go, he revealed that NJPW’s current president (no “vice” here), Hiroshi Tanahashi, Okada’s longtime rival, would be wrestling in his place.

Prediction: Acclaimed should win since they will ultimately lose their title challenge.

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi, Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament first round match

Story in a nutshell: The “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson wrestles NJPW’s “The Dragon” Shingo Takagi for the right to advance in the Owen Cup tournament to earn a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

And there isn’t much more to say.

Prediction: Danielson wins.

Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Story in a nutshell: Zack Sabre Jr. challenged Orange Cassidy to a match in the hopes of getting revenge for having lost to Cassidy in a four-way match on last year’s Forbidden Door.

Orange Cassidy defeated Zack Sabre Jr., Katsuyori Shibata, and Daniel Garcia to win the AEW International Championship in last year’s Forbidden Door. One to hold a grudge, ZSJ challenged Cassidy to settle their unfinished business.

Prediction: Cassidy gets a fluke win over ZSJ because seeing ZSJ flip out is worth the price of admission alone.

MJF vs. Hechicero

Story in a nutshell: MJF returned from injury and in his return promo bad mouthed the Elite who booked this match.

Yup. That’s it.

Prediction: MJF wins.

Wade Keller and Eric Krol previewed AEW Forbidden Door in the latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Check it out HERE or stream below (or search “wade keller” in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android podcast app).

Also check out this week’s AEW Dynamite post-show on PWTorch’s YouTube Channel with Wade Keller & Gregg Kanner.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (6/26) MJF-Garcia-Ospreay, Jay White rehab continues, Ospreay and Swerve, BCC DQ finish, Jack Perry and Don Callis missing, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW media call report: Tony Khan speaks with the pro wrestling media ahead of Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view