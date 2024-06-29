FREE PODCAST 6/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): One-legged wrestler Zack Gowen and ex-creative member Alex Greenfield discuss backstage Vince stories, shocking original plans (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-27-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed one-legged ex-WWE wrestler Zach Gowen and ex-Creative Team member Alex Greenfield discussing Money in the Bank favorites, SummerSlam and WrestleMania 31 speculation, backstage Vince McMahon stories, the original shocking plan for the Brock Lesnar-Zach Gowen angle, and much more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.