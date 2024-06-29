VIP AUDIO 6/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-27-2006) – J.J. Dillon (pt. 2 of 3) discussed playing “bad cop” with wrestler for Vince, Vince’s off-the-wall gimmicks, Vince stories (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 27, 2006 episode of James Caldwell’s “On Point” audio interview series.

PWTorch’s James Caldwell interviews J.J. Dillon in part two of a three-part series focusing on J.J.’s career as a manager, creative force, and witness to the decline of the territories and WCW. In this second installment, Dillon discusses these topics:

Working for Vince McMahon

Playing the role of “bad cop” as V.P. of Talent Relations.

Dealing with wrestlers in that role

Putting aside personal relationships to pursue business relationships.

Stories about being caught in between talent and Vince McMahon

The contracts Vince dealt in the mid-90s

What went into signing talent

Vince’s views on wrestlers taking a gimmick or likeness to another promotion

The specific reason why Vince comes up with off-the-wall gimmicks

And much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

