AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/24): Viewership and key demo rating, year-ago comparisons, which demo has increased

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 870,000 viewers, in line with the 874,000 last week and 846,000 the week before that. The ten episodes leading into this week averaged 867,000, with a high of 953,000 and a low of 809,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 1,049,000 viewers and the prior ten weeks averaged 934,000, so Dynamite down year over year roughly 77,000 viewers.

In the core 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.32, matching last week’s number. It finished no. 1 among all cable shows on Wednesday night. The ten week average headed into this week was 0.30. One year ago this week Dynamite drew a 0.34 rating and the prior ten week averaged 0.33, so Dynamite is down roughly 10 percent in the key demo.

Some of the dropoff in viewership and demo ratings is due to cable TV subscriber totals declining year over year. Networks account for that, but it does shrink the pool of potential ticket buying fans and PPV buyers, so it’s still a blow to business even if the show is still at or near the top of cable rankings each week in the key demo, satisfying network partners.

The 18-49 male demo was 0.44 last night, up from 0.41 the prior three weeks and in line with the prior ten week average of 0.42. One year ago this week it drew a 0.43 rating and the prior ten weeks averaged 0.43, so the male demo is more steady.

The younger male demo is actually up this week and year over year. In the 18-34 male demo, last night’s episode drew a 0.30 rating, up from 0.23 last week. The prior ten weeks averaged 0.28. One year ago this week, it drew a 0.24 rating and the prior ten weeks averaged 0.23. The conclusion is that something AEW is appealing more to male viewers under 35 and turning off male viewers over 35.

