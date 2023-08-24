VIP AUDIO 8/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Tod Gordon’s ECW book with tons of behind the scenes stories, review of UFC 292, review of NXT, Smackdown, Raw (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

An in-depth walk-through and review of Tod Gordon’s new book on ECW including tons of behind the scenes stories

A review of UFC 292

A review of NXT

A review of WWE Smackdown

A review of WWE Raw

