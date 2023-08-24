VIP AUDIO 8/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Terry Funk, Bray Wyatt, Dynamite and Collision reviews, AEW All In Preview (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Reflecting on the career of Terry Funk.

Edge’s decision and the latest reports on his future. Would he be a good fit for AEW?

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including final MJF-Adam Cole hype and sitdown interview with The Young Bucks and FTR.

Instant reaction to news during the recording of the death of Bray Wyatt.

A preview of every announced match for AEW All In

