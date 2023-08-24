VIP AUDIO 8/24 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 3): Should MJF be AEW’s centerpiece babyface? Did TK screw up by renewing The Elite’s contracts? Comparing backstage influence of Punk to Hogan? What if McMahon went to prison in 1994? More (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Comparing C.M. Punk’s backstage influence to Hulk Hogan’s.
- Did Tony Khan screw up by re-signing The Elite given the locker room situation?
- Why do people care and why do reporters report on AEW’s in-fighting backstage?
- Why don’t AEW fans chant “AEW!” at events like fans of ECW, TNA, and NXT have done?
- What is the story with the Jim Crockett Promotion’s touring of outdoor stadiums in the summer of 1986, especially with low attendance in so many?
- Thoughts on L.A. Knight’s feud with Bray Wyatt
- Are there many promoter excuses that are valid when business is down?
- Should MJF be the centerpiece babyface of AEW?
- What if Vince McMahon went to jail due to the steroid trial?
- What if Stone Cold didn’t have the neck damage from Owen Hart’s piledriver?
- What if Montreal screw job didn’t happen?
- What if Vince Russo didn’t join WCW?
- What if AEW requested for Bray Wyatt to be part of the Brodie Lee tribute show and WWE said yes and this led to co-operation between the two companies?
- What if AEW hired a private plane and sat Punk next to the Bucks on the flight?
- Has Tony Khan completely abandoned his initial vision for AEW?
- What’s the history of the Garza family?
- Evaluating the careers of Max Hollway and The Korean Zombie heading into this weekend with the fight between them?
- Do you think Dana White betting on Sean O’Malley to be next major draw in UFC is wise?
- Why have UFC ratings on cable increased this summer?
- What was the impact of Dory Funk Jr. and Sr. on pro wrestling compared to Terry Funk?
- Why did Terry Funk take on the persona of Chainsaw Charlie in his late-’90s WWF run?
- Can anything ever be bad enough again to justify comparing it to the awfulness of Vince Russo’s booking?
- Do you see Will Ospreay signing with AEW in six months given how much he has said he doesn’t want to work in the States?
- Doesn’t Tony Khan deserve credit for coming through in the end with a good All In card?
- Was Dynamite this week the best Go Home episode they’ve done so far?
- Why hasn’t hiring Will Washington solved AEW’s continuity problems?
