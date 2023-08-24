Windham Rotunda, known as Bray Wyatt, dead at age 36 after battling serious health issue recently

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Windham Rotunda, who wrestled as Bray Wyatt and The Fiend in WWE, died today. He was 36 years old.

He had been dealing with a serious undisclosed health issue for a while that had kept him out of the ring and off television, but the death today has been characterized by family as unexpected and sudden.

Paul Levesque posted on Twitter/X moments ago: “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Rotunda was a third generation wrestler, the son of Mike Rotunda and grandson of Blackjack Mulligan. He was best known as the leader of the Wyatt Family faction and the creative mind behind The Firefly Funhouse with the alter-ego Fiend persona.

He wrestled in main events for WWE and was considered a big part of WWE’s future during his peak. He held WWE’s top singles and tag team titles.

He debuted on WWE TV as part of The Nexxus with the wrestling name Husky Harris.

UPDATE: Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Wyatt’s death was heart related, which PWTorch had heard also but wasn’t cleared to report at the time due to privacy issues. He adds that Wyatt got COVID earlier this year and it led to serious complications with his heart.