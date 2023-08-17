AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/16): Fight for the Fallen viewership up from last week, yearly average and key demo figures

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite last night drew an average of 874,000 viewers, up from 846,000 last week and down from 894,000 and 898,00 the prior two weeks. The average viewership through 33 weeks this year is 880,000, so it was right in line with the average.

The average viewership through 33 weeks last year was 957,000

In the core 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.32 rating, up from 0.29, 0.31, 0.29, and 0.34 the prior four weeks. The average this year through 33 weeks is 0.30, so it was above the early average also.

The average demo rating through 33 weeks last year was 0.36.

The male 18-49 demo was steady with an 0.41, the same as the prior two weeks. The younger 18-34 male demo drew a 0.23, down from 0.27 the prior week and below the 0.28 average this year.