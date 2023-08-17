NXT Ratings Report (8/15): NXT finishes no. 1 on cable in core demo, viewership details, yearly average, year ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA (8/15) drew an average of 680,000 viewers, down from 776,000, 717,000, 703,000, and 746,000 the prior four weeks, but above the average so far this year of 620,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 654,000. The average through 33 weeks last year was 600,000, so NXT is up 20,000 on average per week this year.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.19 rating, down from 0.23 the last three weeks. It’s the lowest demo rating since July 4’s 0.13 and the June 27 rating of 0.17 the week before that.

The average through 33 weeks this year is 0.16. Last year through 33 weeks, the average was 0.13.

NXT finished no. 1 on cable in the core demo. MTV’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” drew a 0.13 and finished no. 2.