VIP AUDIO 9/1 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “The Fire Inside Orange Cassidy” (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L tells the story of Orange Cassidy, and the fire inside of the AEW International Champion that has driven him to become AEW’s unsung ace. Ahead of OC’s All Out showdown with Jon Moxley, Alan takes you back 15 years to look at what has brought the champ to this moment. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO