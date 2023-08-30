AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/30): Keller’s report on Adam Cole’s promo, Moxley vs. Kommander, Statlander & Baker & Shida vs. Shafir & Rose & Sazkura

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

AUGUST 30, 2023

CHICAGO, ILL. AT NOW ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The opened with a rapid-fire video package on each of the finishes of the matches at All In.

-They cut to the arena with pyro blasting as Excalibur introduced and previewed the show.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. KOMMANDER

Excalibur explained that on Sunday night at All Out on PPV, Moxley will face the winner of the Orange Cassidy vs. Penta match tonight on Dynamite for the AEW International Title. The bell rang five minutes into the hour. Mox went on the attack at the bell. At 1:30, Kommander landed a top rope bodypress at ringside onto Mox. Kommander went for a top rope Cancun Tornado, but took FOREVER to set it up, so Moxley moved out of his way. Mox then took over again. They cut to a split-screen break at 3:00. [c/ss]

Mox beat up Kommander at ringside during the break. Kommander made a comeback after the break, but Mox absorbed two running clotheslines. Kommander took Mox down with a flying bodypress. Mox stood, but was off-balance. Kommander went on the attack with kicks and then a DDT. Kommander landed a Lung Blower for a two count at 7:30. Schiavone said Kommander was raising his game. Kommander walked the top rope and went for a 450 springboard splash, but Mox lifted his knees.

Mox hit a King Kong Lariat and a piledriver for a near fall. Mox then got a tapout with an armbar. Badasas heel Mox greeted a little girl at ringside holding a sign that said it was her birthday.

WINNER: Moxley in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good mix of sizes and styles there, and Mox looked good here without weapons or blood or much brawling. He made Kommander seem tough which ultimately made his win mean more.)

-A video aired with Orange Cassidy talking about his title defense later and his wild mtach at All In. He said he’s not the same Orange Cassidy that Mox knew four years ago and he’ll show him why.

-They went backstage at All In to The Young Bucks. They were asked a question by someone off camera (Brandon Cutler?) Nick said they were disappointed in the outcome because they wanted to get “their” titles back. FTR walked in. Dax asked why they disrespected them after the match. Matt said things didn’t go how they wanted and he lost his cool in front of 80,000. Nick said they were disappointed. Matt said, “We created this show and we lost in front of everybody.” They stood and seemed ready to reconcile when Bullet Club Gold interrupted and taunted them. Jay said they’re on top of the world. “What a cute little foursome we have here,” Jay said. He suggested a match at All Out. Dax said he’d do it next week. Cash suggested at All Out. Bullet Club agreed.

(Keller’s Analysis: That match deserves a storyline and more build, but it’ll be a hell of a match and it’s another big spotlight match for the rising Gunn Club. I’m curious if FTR and the Bucks will get along through the match or this is setting up a harder heel turn by the Bucks than occurred at All In.) [c]

-Clips aired of the dissension within The Outcasts at All In and Saraya’s title win.

-Renee Young interviewed Toni Storm who had her hand on her chest and looked distressed. She brought up to Toni the trouble within The Outcasts. She said Ruby Soho left hero out there alone and she can’t trust her anymore. She said Saraya broke from their gameplan and forgot her part to enhance her performance. She took digs at all of her opponents and also the referee. She said she can’t calm down because she can’t trust anyone. She wandered off fretting and threw a shoe at Renee.

-Chris Jericho made his ring entrance as fans sang his song. Jericho said they should happy and festive after what happened at Wembley. He said it was one of the greatest weekends of his career. He talked about a Fozzy performance and said the 81,000 tickets sold is “a shoot, baby.” He said it’s a show he’ll never forget. He said he regrets how he treated Sammy Guevara, though. He invited him to the ring. Schiavone said he was glad to see this.