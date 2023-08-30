FREE PODCAST 8/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review House of Glory High Intensity X featuring Cardona vs. Tanahashi, Mane Event vs. Amazing Red & Brian XL, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review House of Glory’s High Intensity X featuring the heretofore unimaginable matchup of Matt Cardona and Hiroshi Tanahashi, plus the Mane Event vs. Brian XL & Amazing Red in a wild steel cage match, Charles Mason vs. Masha Slamovich, and more. For VIP listeners, they watch two matches from Catalyst Wrestling – Shane Taylor vs. O’Shay Edwards in a battle of mentor vs. student and Akira vs. Victor Benjamin vs. Infinite T.I.M.

