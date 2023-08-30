News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/30 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss an all-women’s main event, the Crazzy Steve interview conclusion, a special appearance by Sanada from NJPW, more (65 min.)

August 30, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss another big week in Impact, with a go-home show and the Emergence Impact Plus special. Discussion topics include a recap of the all-women’s main event, the Crazzy Steve interview conclusion, a special appearance by Sanada from NJPW, and more. Plus notes on Impact production upgrades and Impact 1000.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022