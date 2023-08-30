Faces of Foley Spinner Bobblehead announced by FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Faces of Foley Spinner Bobblehead was announced for pre-order today by FOCO.

The bobblehead features Mick Foley’s four different WWE personas: Mankind, Cactus Jack, Dude Love. and Mick Foley. Each one stands on a ring themed base with their name displayed in front. Logos, sayings, and props associated with each of Foley’s personas are displayed on the ring base.

The bobblehead is centered on a spinner, which will allow owners to spin it around and display the persona of Mick Foley they like best. The Faces of Foley Spinner Bobblehead features four bobbleheads total on once piece.

This bobblehead retails for $175, stands at 5 inches tall, and is limited to 223 units.