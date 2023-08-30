WWE and NFL release WWE Legacy Title belts, Jacksonville Jaguars title belts dissapear from online stores

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE and the NFL announced that they would be selling WWE Legacy Title belts for all 32 teams on Monday.

The belts went up for pre-order online Monday on NFL Shop, WWE Shop, and Fanatics, but the Jacksonville Jaguars belt dissapeared quickly from the websites and was no longer available for sale. The belts retail for $549.99 and every team as of this writing has title belts in stock with the exception of the Jaguars.

The Jaguars title belt vanishing caused many people to speculate online that it was pulled from websites as part of an ongoing war between AEW and WWE given that AEW COO Tony Khan’s father, Shad Khan, owns the team. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

A user on X (Twitter) asked the official Fanatics Support account about the status of the Jaguars Legacy Title and a customer support team member answered that the Jaguars belts had sold out faster than expected and would be restocked in the near future writing, “Hey there! Those sold faster than we could have ever imagined! I would keep your eyes peeled for a restock in the next few days! #DUUUUUUUVAL.”

https://twitter.com/FanaticsSupport/status/1696184376218820922?s=20