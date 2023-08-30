FREE PODCAST 8/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Canadian wrestling historian Greg Oliver talks Bret Hart’s pettiness, historical art of being a heel, recollections of interviewing wrestling’s greats, Benoit impact, Canada wrestling (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (8-30-2013) features Canadian wrestling historian Greg Oliver who discusses Bret Hart’s pettiness, the historical art of being a heel, recollections of interviewing many wrestling greats, Chris Benoit tragedy impact, Canada wrestling over the years, the evolution of wrestling media coverage, and more.
