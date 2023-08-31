FREE PODCAST 8/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Two on-site reports, reaction to All Out line-up taking shape, Orange vs. Mox hype, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Dan Kuester from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with live caller and email input plus two on-site correspondents with some notes from inside the arena and details on off-air happenings and Rampage taping notes. Wade and Dan begin talking about what matches can close out All Out on Sunday. Then they cover the rest of the show with lots of callers and mailbag input, plus of course some C.M. Punk-Jack Perry talk.

