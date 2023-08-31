VIP AUDIO 8/30 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Cassidy vs. Penta for International Title, Moxley vs. Kommander, All In follow-up and All Out build, Jericho and Guevara agree to team, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Aug. 30 edition of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Orange Cassidy vs. Penta for International Title, Jon Moxley vs. Kommander, Wheeler Yuta vs. Eddie Kingston, All In follow-up and All Out build, Cyhris Jericho and Sammy Guevara agree to team, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO